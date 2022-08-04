India will fly to United States of America for the remaining 2 T20Is vs West Indies. India lead 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series vs the Windies and would be aiming for a series win on August 6 in Florida. The last T20 will also be played in Florida only on August 7. Before heading to US, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya managed to get time to pay a visit to his best friend Kieron Pollard's house, who lives in Trinidad and Tobago. Mind you, teams today do not anymore live in a bio-secure environment and are free to travel wherever they want to go by taking some precautions. Hardik went to Pollard's house and clicked some lovely pictures with his family.

In one of the pictures Hardik shared on his social media, he could be see standing with Pollard, his wife and his 3 kids. He wrote: "No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother."

No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King's home ____ Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother ____ @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/pGdhNX0n6l August 4, 2022

Hardik may not have done well wonders in the ongoing series vs West Indies but one good thing that has come out is he is bowling four-overs in the matches. This is a good sign as back injuries has led to him not bowling at all and India suffered due to this imbalance in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup last year. Keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind, his four-over spells can make a big impact in India's campaign.

"I have always enjoyed bowling whenever I was bowling. That was the reason I had felt I should take some time off so that my bowling comes in. I have realised that when I bowl it gives a lot of balance to the side, it gives a lot of confidence to the captain,” Hardik Pandya said after India’s seven-wicket win at Warner Park in Basseterre.