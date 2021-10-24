Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, fans perform 'HAVAN' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, Team India fans performed a `havan` in Bengaluru to seek the divine blessing for their side's victory.

Several fans also performed "Havan" on Saturday seeking blessings from God so that Tem India players give their best shot during the crucial match and other upcoming matches.

"We are doing this puja because we want India to defeat Pakistan in the high-pitched match of World Cup," said Sanjay Sharma, a fan of the Indian Cricket Team.

"We are seeking blessings of the god. We want God to bless all Indian players...We want them to bring this world cup back to India. In practices matches, they have been playing good. They practised while they were playing in IPL," John, another fan, said.

Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a high-octane Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.

The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and ‘Men in Blue’ have won on all the occasions. However, a new day awaits for both the teams on October 24 and they will have an equal chance to win.

Both teams come into the match with decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa off the last ball in the second. India, the 2007 champions, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia.

Both teams are full of talented T20 players who can single-handedly win games for their sides on any given day.