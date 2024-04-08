Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals Announce Replacement Of Harry Brook

Delhi Capitals (DC) have brought in South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams to replace Harry Brook for the remainder of the ongoing Premier League (IPL). Brook, who was acquired by DC for Rs 4 crore, has withdrawn from IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. He announced his decision on Instagram, citing the loss of his grandmother last month as a significant factor. Brook had also opted out of the five-match Test tour of India.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been enlisted by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remaining matches of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," stated an IPL release. Williams has joined DC at a base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Since his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 11 T20 Internationals, claiming a total of 24 international wickets.

Meanwhile, DC suffered a defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium by 29 runs. Despite valiant efforts from Prithvi Shaw (66 off 40 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (71* off 25 balls), DC fell short of the target of 235 runs set by MI, who showcased impressive performances by Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd.

MI currently stands in eighth place in the points table with one win and three losses, earning them two points. DC, on the other hand, occupies the bottom spot with one win in five matches, also accumulating two points. DC's upcoming match is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 12th.