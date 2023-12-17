Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024 Harry Brook Bats With 442.86 Strike Rate To Chase 21 Runs In Last Over, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, England's Harry Brook scripted a remarkable comeback for the tourists in the third T20I against the West Indies, securing an unforgettable victory. As the cricketing world still buzzes with excitement, Brook's astonishing strike rate of 442.86 has undoubtedly turned heads and ignited discussions about his potential impact in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Harry Brook chased down 21 in the last over to take England to a memorable victory...!!!pic.twitter.com/ZV7w5fHjlI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2023

The Record Chase

Facing a daunting target of 223 set by the West Indies at St George’s, England's pursuit seemed a herculean task. However, thanks to Phil Salt's explosive 109* and Jos Buttler's quickfire 51, the visitors laid the foundation with a blazing opening stand of 115 in just 68 balls. Despite the loss of wickets, Harry Brook joined forces with Salt when England needed 37 off 13 balls. What followed was cricketing brilliance.

Rehan Ahmed's Mime Prediction

In the electrifying last over bowled by Andre Russell, Harry Brook showcased his prowess with a series of audacious strokes. Interestingly, in the dugout, Rehan Ahmed's mime prediction of Brook's flicked six added an extra layer of anticipation. As Brook executed Rehan's envisioned shot, the cricketing world witnessed a perfect blend of prediction and execution.

Brook's IPL Aspirations

The timing of Harry Brook's scintillating performance couldn't be more perfect as the IPL 2024 auction looms large. Brook's unbeaten 31 off just seven deliveries, featuring a breathtaking 442.86 strike rate, has undoubtedly catapulted him into the spotlight. The question now arises: will Sunrisers Hyderabad, or another franchise, be quick to secure Brook's services and potentially ignite a bidding war?

IPL 2023 Setback and Redemption

Brook, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, aims to redeem himself after a forgetful IPL 2023 season. Despite being the second-highest-paid batter in the IPL 2023 auction, he struggled to make a mark. Now, with a stunning performance against the West Indies, Brook is poised to attract attention once again, especially with a base price of INR 2 crore for IPL 2024.

The Dramatic Last Over

The climax of the match unfolded in the 20th over, where Brook took on the challenge posed by West Indies' death-overs specialist Andre Russell. With 21 runs required off the last six balls, Brook unleashed a relentless assault, dispatching Russell for four, six, six, two, and another six. The precision and power displayed by Brook in this high-pressure scenario showcased his ability to thrive under adversity.