RR vs GT

Ahead of RR vs GT, Graeme Swann makes a BIG statement on Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash with Gujarat Titans (GT), former England spinner Graeme Swann has made a big statement on the Sanju Samson-led side.

Source: Twitter

Swann believes the way Rajasthan Royals have played in the IPL 2022, they have looked five times better than they were in the previous season.

Royals are currently placed at the top of the points table with three wins in four games in the IPL.

"Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They`ve done very well at the auction (to put together a strong side)," Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight opined Rajasthan Royals to be a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show in the IPL 2022.

"Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They`ve got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there`s (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they`ve got the resources (to produce a clinical show)," Knight said.

With IANS inputs

