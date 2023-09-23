Ahead Of Kohli & Rohit, Gambhir Picks THIS Pakistan Batter As Player To Watch Out For In Cricket World Cup 2023

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023, former Indian cricketing sensation Gautam Gambhir has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts with his bold statement. Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner himself, believes that while the tournament will feature a multitude of batting stars, it is Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, who possesses the potential to set the cricketing world on fire. This assertion has piqued the interest of fans and experts alike, as Gambhir's remarks have drawn attention to the unique qualities that Babar Azam brings to the cricketing arena.

Babar Azam: A Class Apart

Gambhir's endorsement of Babar Azam's prowess is unequivocal. When asked by Star Sports to name the player he is most eager to witness at the World Cup, Gambhir's immediate response was, "Babar Azam." In his view, Babar Azam stands out in a league of his own, transcending the likes of renowned batting maestros such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

Gambhir elaborated on Babar's unique abilities, highlighting his impeccable timing and composure at the crease. "Babar Azam has every quality to set this World Cup on fire. I have seen very few players who have so much time," Gambhir remarked, emphasizing the Pakistan captain's extraordinary talent and potential to shine on the global stage.

Babar Azam's Remarkable Journey

Babar Azam's ascent in international cricket has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite entering the international arena later than some of his contemporaries, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Joe Root, Babar Azam has rapidly climbed the ranks to become the top-ranked ODI batter globally. His consistency across all formats and his ability to perform under pressure have solidified his status as one of cricket's most exciting talents.

Babar's recent performance in the Asia Cup 2023 may not have been exceptional, but his exceptional 151-run knock against Nepal underscored his match-winning potential. With an impressive track record and the ability to adapt to different conditions, cricket enthusiasts can expect Babar Azam to bounce back strongly in the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan's Key to Success

Gambhir also shared his perspective on India's path to World Cup victory, emphasizing the significance of defeating Australia. He believes that Australia remains the strongest team in ICC tournaments, and India's past victories over Australia in crucial stages of World Cups validate this claim. Gambhir's insight reinforces the importance of India's clash with Australia in the World Cup, as history has shown that overcoming the Australian challenge can pave the way to championship glory.