Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal recalled in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been recalled in the 16-member Pakistan squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which is slated to take place in Lahore from October 5 to 9.

While Ahmed last played in a T20I match for Pakistan in June 2018 against Scotland, Umar’s last appearance in the shortest format of the game for the national side came against the West Indies in September 2016.

Besides the duo, Faheem Ashraf--who missed out on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) central contract this year--has also been called back into the national squad against Sri Lanka. Ashraf made his last played for Pakistan during a five-match ODI series against England in May earlier this year.

Shehzad, Akmal and Ashraf have been roped in to replace Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq in the national squad.

It is to be noted that Imam has been dropped from the T20I side owing to a left-hand injury which he sustained while fielding during his side's 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Monday.

The full Pakistan T20I squad is as follows:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Babar Azam (vice-capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz