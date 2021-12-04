हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

Ajaz Patel bags all 10 wickets in first innings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, joins Anil Kumble in THIS rare list

Ajaz Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Ajaz Patel bags all 10 wickets in first innings of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, joins Anil Kumble in THIS rare list
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday (December 4) became the third bowler in the history of cricket to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

As soon as Ajaz picked up his tenth wicket, India's Ravichandran Ashwin also stood up to give a standing ovation to the Kiwi spinner, recognizing the remarkable feat.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

