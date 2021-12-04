Ajaz Patel gets standing ovation from Mumbai crowd after picking ten wickets - WATCH

Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel entered the history books after he picked all ten wickets in an innings on Saturday (December 3).

Ajaz was born in Mumbai and he was eight when he left the city of his birth. Life came full circle for him on Saturday when he joined the likes of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the elite list of bowlers who have picked up all ten wickets in an innings.

Kumble congratulated him on this feat and so did other cricketers.

As soon as Ajaz achieved the feat, he began trending on the social media website twitter and why not? This is indeed a huge achievement and a rarest of rare occurence.

And not just Twitter, the fans who were lucky to witness it live at the stadium, gave a standing ovation to Ajaz. This was a really nice moment when this Mumbai-born player was applauded by people of his city, irrespective of which country he is playing for currently.

Take a look: