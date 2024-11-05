Ajaz Patel Reflects On Mumbai Test Win: Dismissing Pant Was The Turning Point In Historic Series Whitewash

IND vs NZ: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Tuesday picked India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's wicket in the fourth inning as the turning point in the Mumbai Test.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on Indian batters, as the Kiwis beat India by 25 runs and became the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

In the three-match Test series against India, Ajaz Patel picked up 15 wickets at an average of 23.80. Meanwhile, he was named the 'Player of the Match' in the Mumbai Test after he bagged 11 wickets.

Speaking at a media round table, Ajaz said that they had the belief to win the Mumbai Test before they dismissed top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He added that the Kiwis had the belief that the runs they hit on the scoreboard were enough to win the game.

The 36-year-old further added that when Pant was batting there was a chance that the India wicketkeeper-batter could have taken the game away from the Kiwis. While concluding, the Kiwis spinner added that it was important to stay calm during such situations.

"In terms of the Mumbai game, in those types of games, you have to believe regardless of whoever is in front of you. So, for us, the belief started before we got out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We had to believe that the runs we hit on the board were enough to win the game. Obviously, we got a few early wickets and the belief became stronger... but obviously when Rishabh Pant was batting there was a chance that he could have taken the game away from us... It is important to keep the same calmness and control what you can control," Ajaz said.

During India's second inning, while chasing the given target, Rishabh Pant was the only standout batter for the hosts, giving India hope to clinch a solitary win in the series. After playing a 64-run knock from 57 balls at a strike rate of 112.28, Pant's time on the crease came to an end when he was dismissed by Ajaz Patel in the 22nd over.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was the NZ innings' highlight. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped the Kiwis get to a respectable score.