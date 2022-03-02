हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Grade A to B in BCCI Central Contracts

 Wriddhiman Saha has also been dropped from Grade B to C in BCCI central contracts after his axing from Test team

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Grade A to B in BCCI Central Contracts
(Source: Twitter)

Sidelined from Indian Test team currently, cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from Grade A to B in latest BCCI central contracts while Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been demoted from Grade A to C.

As per PTI, senior Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has also been dropped from Grade B to C in BCCI central contracts after his axing from Test team.

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketBCCICheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneHardik PandyaWriddhiman Saha
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to play for Gujarat Titans? Fans anticipate ex-CSK star replacing Jason Roy

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian attacks in Kharkiv