Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from Grade A to B in BCCI Central Contracts

Sidelined from Indian Test team currently, cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from Grade A to B in latest BCCI central contracts while Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been demoted from Grade A to C.

As per PTI, senior Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has also been dropped from Grade B to C in BCCI central contracts after his axing from Test team.

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Accordingly, Pujara and Rahane, who were in Grade A are now in Grade B, after a slump in form that saw them being dropped from the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.