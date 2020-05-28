Ajinkya Rahane shows how much he is missing cricket with hilarious post

While all the sporting activities across the globe are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has shared a hilarious post showing just how much he is missing the game of cricket.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Rahane posted a picture of him with Indian skipper Virat Kohli standing parallel to each other with a similar pose.

Along with the post, Rahane also wrote a hilarious caption. He said," Waiting for the cricket season to begin be like...#MissingCricket."

In reply, Kohli commented, "Haha."

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities to engaging in Question and Answer sessions with fans and teammates, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained during this forced break.

Rahane was all set to feature for Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the T20 lucrative event indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.

On May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown in India till May 31, with sports complexes and stadiums being allowed to reopen but without spectators.

However, the BCCI had said that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players.