In the aftermath of India's crushing defeat against South Africa in the first Test, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has taken to social media, showcasing unwavering determination. A short video from his recent net session has gone viral, emphasizing Rahane's commitment to bounce back after a disappointing outing on the field. Rahane's video, featuring a flick shot on a fuller delivery, comes at a crucial juncture. Following India's embarrassing loss to South Africa, fans on social media have lauded the timing of Rahane's post. In the four-second clip, he sends a clear message – "No rest days." This dedication to continuous improvement resonates well with fans, especially considering the recent setback.

No rest days _ pic.twitter.com/EM218MqMhK — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2023

Team India's Setback in Centurion

India's dreams of clinching a Test series victory in South Africa for the first time were shattered in just three days at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Proteas' all-round brilliance handed India an innings and 32-run defeat. Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledges the challenge ahead, expressing the team's commitment to regroup swiftly and make a strong comeback.

Social Media Support from Pujara

Joining Rahane in the social media rallying cry is Cheteshwar Pujara. The dismissed Test team member, determined to prove his worth, shared a video highlighting his dedication to Ranji Trophy preparation. As both Rahane and Pujara gear up to redeem themselves, fans eagerly anticipate their potential inclusion in the upcoming Test series against England.

The Road Ahead for Rahane and Pujara

Rahane, who faced setbacks during the West Indies tour, is keen on making a resounding comeback. Pujara, dropped after the WTC final loss, aims to solidify his spot with rigorous preparation. With India trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series against South Africa, the duo's performances in the upcoming series against England will be crucial.

A Glimpse into Rahane's Batting Prowess

In another notable development, Rahane shared a video of his batting stint in the nets, showcasing his skill and determination. The caption, "No rest days," resonates not just as a response to defeat but as a mantra for resilience and continuous improvement.

The Countdown to the England Series

As Team India sets its sights on the upcoming Test series against England, Rahane and Pujara find themselves in the spotlight. The question looms – will their resilience and commitment earn them a spot in the playing XI? The series, scheduled to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad, promises to be a litmus test for the experienced duo.