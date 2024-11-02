IND vs NZ Third Test: India’s star pacer Akash Deep turned on his aggressive mode on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The star pacer scalped the wicket of Tom Latham in the second session of the day’s play. Akash was given the new ball to start the proceedings in New Zealand’s second innings and he ended up snaring Latham in front of the stumps on the fourth ball of his over. But then, the umpired denied as Latham got a slight inside edge on his pads.

Akash followed up by bowling a sharp inswinger and managed to breach Latham’s defense to shatter the stumps. Akash was elated with the wicket as he was spotted giving an aggressive send-off to the Blackcaps captain.

Talking about the game, the Indian team started their innings on 86/4 with Shubman Gill (31*) and Rishabh Pant (1*) at the crease. Pant showed his finesse again and started tormenting the New Zealand bowlers. Pant made fifty in just 36 balls which was the fastest half-century by an Indian.

Gill on the other hand, also smashed the seventh fifty of his career with the duo adding 96 runs for the fifth wicket. Pant got for 60 (59) while Gill went on to score a brilliant 90 with the help of seven fours and a six.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.