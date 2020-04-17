Alex Carey keen to represent Australia in Test cricket

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has said that though he is quite satisfied with his performances in the limited-overs cricket for the national side so far, he is keen to represent the team in the longest format of the game.

The 28-year-old has been in decent red-ball form in the past few seasons, having notched up 386 runs in the seven innings he played for South Australia at an average of 55.14 in the Sheffield Shield.

Besides this, Carey also got a chance to represent the national side in 36 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 28 Twenty20 Internationals since making his debut against England in January 2018. He amassed a total of 1,057 runs across the two formats.

Carey said that he has come up with pretty good performances in the limited-overs cricket he has played so far, but he is still searching for an opportunity to feature for India in Test cricket.

"I've played maybe six to eight first-class games in the last two summers.It isn't a lot of cricket but the positive for me is that in those limited opportunities I've done really well... scored a few hundreds back to back there.I'm learning about my game every time I go out and play cricket, whether it's with the red ball or the white ball," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Carey as saying in a video conference.

Carey further said that he is happy to represent his country in any format of the game in the first place, adding that his good performances would hopefully help him earn a Test cap in the near future.

"If I play cricket for Australia just with the white ball I'm a very happy man. It's been a couple of enjoyable seasons for me playing for Australia in the T20s and one-dayers. I continue, hopefully, to learn and be good enough, one day, to learn and earn a Test cap,” he said.

