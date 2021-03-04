Alex Hales takes a dig at PSL organisers, shares picture of poor-quality food

Taking a dig at Pakistan Super League organisers, Alex Hales on Thursday shared a picture of the breakfast which was served to England cricketer. Hales, who is a part of Islamabad United, seemed clearly displeased with the service as he shared the picture as his Instagram story, which had two eggs along with a toast and an unopened packet.

Sharing the image of the meal he got, Hales wrote, "Toast, omellete and baked beans."

Earlier in the day, the ongoing season PSL was postponed indefinitely after three more cricketers tested positive for Covid-19, thus taking the total number of positive cases to seven.

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February," an official release from the PCB stated.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” the release from PCB added.

The organising committee called for a meeting a day after three positive cases were reported, including Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Baton and Karachi Kings fielding coach Kamran Khan. This comes within days of Quetta Gladiators’ Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed testing positive, which led to the postponement of a league fixture by a day.

Only 14 games could be completed in the 34-match tournament.