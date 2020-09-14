हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Knight Riders

Ali Khan joins Kolkata Knight Riders squad, to become first US national to play in Indian Premier League

Ali has come as a replacement for English left-arm fast-medium bowler Harry Gurney.

Ali Khan joins Kolkata Knight Riders squad, to become first US national to play in Indian Premier League
Photos: Twitter/@KKRiders

Dubai: The Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (September 13, 2020) announced that Ali Khan has joined their squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will become the first United States player to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Your wait for the replacement is now over! Join us in welcoming the first US National to play in the Dream11 IPL," tweeted the two-time IPL winners.

KKR's head coach who has also played for the Kolkata-based franchise welcomed the 29-year-old and said, "Welcome Ali Khan. You have won titles for us at Trinbago Knight Riders and deserve your chance to do the same with us KKR."

Notably, Ali was the member of the TKR squad who lifted the CPL T20 trophy on September 10.

Ali has come as a replacement for English left-arm fast-medium bowler Harry Gurney who had injured himself.

The IPL 2020 season that was halted in March due to COVID-19 outbreak will now be played across three venues in the UAE from September 19.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will begin their season 13 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight RidersAli KhanIPL 2020
Will give my very best to every ball I bowl even it's just practice: Sreesanth after 7-year spot-fixing ban ends
