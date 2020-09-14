Ali Khan joins Kolkata Knight Riders squad, to become first US national to play in Indian Premier League

Dubai: The Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (September 13, 2020) announced that Ali Khan has joined their squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will become the first United States player to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Your wait for the replacement is now over! Join us in welcoming the first US National to play in the Dream11 IPL," tweeted the two-time IPL winners.

Your wait for the replacement is now over! Join us in welcoming the first US National to play in the #Dream11IPL, @IamAlikhan23 #KKR #HaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL https://t.co/cKgNA2k7Rx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2020

KKR's head coach who has also played for the Kolkata-based franchise welcomed the 29-year-old and said, "Welcome Ali Khan. You have won titles for us at Trinbago Knight Riders and deserve your chance to do the same with us KKR."

Welcome @IamAlikhan23. You have won titles for us @TKRiders and deserve your chance to do the same with us @KKRiders. https://t.co/pm7FRHYxyG — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) September 13, 2020

Notably, Ali was the member of the TKR squad who lifted the CPL T20 trophy on September 10.

Ali has come as a replacement for English left-arm fast-medium bowler Harry Gurney who had injured himself.

The IPL 2020 season that was halted in March due to COVID-19 outbreak will now be played across three venues in the UAE from September 19.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will begin their season 13 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Abu Dhabi.