'All I Can Say Is...': Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction On Twitter After Heartbreaking Loss in T20 World Cup Semis Goes Viral

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on their heartbreaking loss in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday, February 24. Taking to twitter, she promised the hurt fans that the team will come back strongly from this disappointment. Skipper also thanked the fans for believing in them throughout the tournament. "This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose. All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there," tweeted Harmanpreet.

This is India's another loss in the semi-finals of a tournament. The team has been constantly making it to the knockout stages of the World Cups but failing to deliver the final punches. They made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 edition where they lost to England. In 2020, they even reached the final where they lose to hosts Australia. In 2023, they have lost another semi-finals to the same team and that too from a winning position.

Harman, who struck a valiant 52 off just 34 deliveries, was playing beautifully before she ran out due to poot luck as her got stuck in the ground while she was trying to drag it into the crease. It was an unfortunate moment yet India must admit that they still could have easily closed the match in their favour. They batted poorly and gave in to the pressure.

The captain could not control her tears in the post-match press conference as she answered one of the questions posed at her. Later, a video emerged in which she could be seen consoled by former Team India batter Anjum Chopra.