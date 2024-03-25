All Smiles: Jay Shah Speaks To Ishan Kishan For First Time Since Central Contract Controversy

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) game in IPL 2024 was much talked about the cold moments between former and current captains of the visitors in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma were not seen going along well in MI's opening match. There were moments when body language of the players told the story that has not come out yet. Captaincy was taken away by MI management after they traded in Hardik for a record fees.

But we have talked about it enough since the match got over, haven't we? Let's talk about a heartwarming moment after the MI vs GT that also took place. MI wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan, who was under fire for skipping domestic matches and eventually missed the BCCI central contract, had a surprise visitor in form of BCCI secretary Jau Shah. After Ishan's alleged indiscipline beahaviour, Shah, without taking names, had said those Indian cricketers who do not give priority to Test and red-ball domestic cricket will not be preferred for Indian team and central contracts.

By making that statement, Shah ensured he told all the senior and juniors, including Kishan, got his message while on Sunday night, he reached out to the MI batter to speak to him. This effort on part of Shah was appreciated by the fans, who felt that the BCCI secretary's act was classy and that shows that Kishan has not fallen off board's radar.

Pictures went viral of Jay Shah speaking to Ishan Kishan, take a look at them below:

Jay Shah talking with Ishan Kishan after the match. pic.twitter.com/t94zUiZTZ8— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2024

In some of these pics, even Rohit Sharma is there and all three can be seen sharing a laugh over something. Hopefully, Kishan has realised his mistake and there is no repetition of such a behaviour in the future.

What had happened between Ishan Kishan and BCCI?

The controversy started when Kishan left the tour of South Africa just before the Test series. Kishan reportedly wanted a small break as he was continuously on the run since Asia Cup, playing for India. He was given a break but interestingly, Kishan did not turn up for his Ranji Trophy team Jharkhand which raised doubts over his fitness. Kishan did not play five matches on the trot for Jharkhand and his whereabouts were not known.

India head coach Rahul Dravid said Kishan can only make a comeback if he plays 'some sort of professional cricket'. Shah meanwhile had written a letter to all cricketers and selectors that no cricketer should be considered for selection if he was not give due importance to red-ball or Test cricket. But Kishan never played a single Ranji game. He had shifted to Baroda to prepare for IPL along with Hardik Pandya. Kishan returned to cricket in a small-scale T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai before featuring for MI in their first game against GT and scored a duck upon return to IPL.