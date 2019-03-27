All you need to know about the origin of 'Mankading'

On Monday, Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was left stunned as he was dismissed through "Mankading" by Kings XI Punjab`s skipper Ravichandran Ashwin.

This act by Ashwin created quite a stir and the cricketing fraternity was seen divided on the whole scenario. But many supporters of the game of cricket are not aware of the term "Mankading" and it will come as a surprise for many that the term has been named after India`s former cricketer Vinoo Mankad.

The original `Mankad` dismissal came during India`s second Test match against Australia in 1947. Mulvantrai Himmatlal Mankad, popularly known as Vinoo Mankad pulled up in his delivery stride and ran out Bill Brown at the non-striker`s end for backing up too far. This was the second time this happened, the first instance being in a tour game.

The Australian media criticised this act by Vinoo Mankad and said it was "against the spirit of the game". The argument has, once again, been brought up, although the MCC, the arbitrators of laws of cricket, have stressed that it is a legitimate dismissal and a "very necessary provision."

Don Bradman, the Australian skipper for that particular Test match defended Vinoo Mankad in his book Farewell to Cricket and said: "For the life of me I cannot understand why the laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out?"

Since then, Vinoo Mankad`s name has stuck with the dismissal and former Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has been the loudest campaigner to call it something else.

"He has been one of India`s all-time great cricketers. Our legend`s name should not be spoiled," he was once quoted by International Cricket Council (ICC) as saying.

Marylebone Cricket Club`s (MCC) law 41.16 deals with the issue of a non-striker leaving his/her ground early. The law states "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to run him/her out."

"Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over. If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal dead ball as soon as possible," the law further states.

Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to reach 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests, taking just 23 matches to get there. He was one half of the opening pair that held the record for the highest first-wicket stand for 52 years.

Vinoo is also known for his exploits in the Lords Test match in 1952 which is popularly known as "Mankad`s Test". In the Test match, Mankad scored 72 and 184 and he also picked up five wickets. The name M.H Mankad was etched on the honours board-twice. He remains one of only three non-English players to feature on both batting and bowling honour boards.