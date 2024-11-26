All You Need To Know About Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Youngest Crorepati In IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Earlier, the 13-year-old batter became the youngest player to hit a century in the 170-year history of competitive cricket.
Trending Photos
During the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, history was created when a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar became a crorepati. Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was roped in for Rs. 1.10 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. He also became the youngest cricketer to get picked in the IPL auction.
The likes of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians were involved in a heated bidding war but finally, the Royals had the last laugh. Coming from Samastipur, Bihar, Vaibhav created history when he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar back in the 2023-24 season against Mumbai. He made his debut when he was just 12 years and 284 days, becoming the youngest player in the tournament’s history. On the back of this feat, he broke records of Yuvraj Singh, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started at 15 years and 230 days.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of 13 years old, entering the IPL! pic.twitter.com/ffkH73LUeG — Rajasthan Royals (rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2024
Earlier, the 13-year-old batter became the youngest player to hit a century in the 170-year history of competitive cricket. He also made a world record for the quickest hundred by an Indian at the youth level. The left-hand batter ended up collecting a century in just 58 balls, standing only behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.
What were you doing at 13? pic.twitter.com/R2p1du8Mo0— Rajasthan Royals (rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2024
Rajasthan Royals Full List Of Players For IPL 2025
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Shimron Hetmyer
Sandeep Sharma
Jofra Archer
Wanindu Hasaranga
Maheesh Theekshana
Akash Madhwal
Kumar Kartikeya Singh
Nitish Rana
Tushar Deshpande
Shubham Dubey
Ashok Sharma
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Kwena Maphaka
Yudhir Charak
Kunal Rathore
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv