All You Need To Know About Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Youngest Crorepati In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

During the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, history was created when a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar became a crorepati. Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was roped in for Rs. 1.10 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. He also became the youngest cricketer to get picked in the IPL auction.

The likes of Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians were involved in a heated bidding war but finally, the Royals had the last laugh. Coming from Samastipur, Bihar, Vaibhav created history when he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar back in the 2023-24 season against Mumbai. He made his debut when he was just 12 years and 284 days, becoming the youngest player in the tournament’s history. On the back of this feat, he broke records of Yuvraj Singh, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started at 15 years and 230 days.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of 13 years old, entering the IPL!

Earlier, the 13-year-old batter became the youngest player to hit a century in the 170-year history of competitive cricket. He also made a world record for the quickest hundred by an Indian at the youth level. The left-hand batter ended up collecting a century in just 58 balls, standing only behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

What were you doing at 13?

Rajasthan Royals Full List Of Players For IPL 2025

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer

Sandeep Sharma

Jofra Archer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Akash Madhwal

Kumar Kartikeya Singh

Nitish Rana

Tushar Deshpande

Shubham Dubey

Ashok Sharma

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Kwena Maphaka

Yudhir Charak

Kunal Rathore