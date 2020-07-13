Ambati Rayudu and wife Chennupalli Vidya blessed with a baby girl; netizens congratulate

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday (July 12, 2020). Rayudu's IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle by sharing Rayudu and his wife's picture with the newborn baby girl.

Chennai Super Kings Twitter post read, ''Now the off-field lessons from the #DaddiesArmy shall all be put to use! #WhistlePodu.''

Now the off-field lessons from the shall all be put to use! pic.twitter.com/JpA7drQ2TC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 12, 2020

Soon after the news was announced on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all around. Indian's well-known cricketer and Rayudu's IPL teammate Suresh Raina also congratulated him on the good news, saying, ''Heartiest congratulations @RayuduAmbati & Vidya on the birth of your daughter. Such a blessing! Cherish each & every moment with the little one & wishing you all lots of love & happiness!''

Heartiest congratulations @RayuduAmbati & Vidya on the birth of your daughter. Such a blessing! Cherish each & every moment with the little one & wishing you all lots of love & happiness! — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 12, 2020

Rayudu responded to Raina's wish saying, ''thank you so much brother.'' Rayudu married his college girlfriend Chennupalli Vidya in the year 2009.

Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu is regarded by many as one of the most gifted batsmen to come out Hyderabad. Rayudu retired from first-class cricket in November, 2018. He made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010 for Mumbai Indians.