Ambati Rayudu Reveals Why MS Dhoni Called Him On Stage To Lift The IPL Trophy

In a thrilling clash in Ahmedabad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in IPL 2023, clinching their fifth title in a nail-biting finish against the Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of the match by smashing a crucial six and a four off the last two deliveries, sealing the championship for his team.

CSK faced a formidable task in the last over, requiring 13 runs with Mohit Sharma giving away only three runs in the first four balls. Jadeja’s explosive batting turned the tide as he struck a six off the fifth ball, followed by a boundary towards the fine leg, ultimately securing the win in style.

CSK's triumph was built on the foundation laid by Devon Conway, who scored 47 runs at the start of the innings, and a cameo played by Ambati Rayudu in his final IPL appearance. Despite facing only eight deliveries, Rayudu contributed a valuable 19 runs to the team's total.

After the victory, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni displayed a heart-warming gesture toward Jadeja and Rayudu. He invited both players to join him on stage during the post-match presentation ceremony, where they collectively lifted the IPL trophy.

Rayudu has now revealed the reason behind Dhoni's gesture.

“Before the ceremony, he called me and Jaddu, saying he wants us to join him in lifting the trophy. He thinks it was the right moment to do it with both of us. It was really special on his part, I don't think that has ever happened. That's the person he is, and the person that the world knows. Overall, it is his gesture,” Rayudu told NDTV.

After the game, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming, too, reiterated the worth of Rayudu for the side and said that the team will miss his services in the seasons to come.

“Ambati Rayudu has been an absolute legend. I hold him in high regard as a batsman, and those three balls against Mohit Sharma today proved it. To hit him for 6, 4, and 6, especially considering Mohit was one of the most in-form bowlers, was sheer class.”