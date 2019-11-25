Ambati Rayudu slams former India skipper Azharuddin over ‘frustrated cricketer’ remarks

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Sunday (November 24) hit out at former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin over 'frustrated cricketer' remarks and said that Azharuddin should stop from making the matter “personal”. 

Azharuddin, who is currently the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), earned Rayudu's ire after he called the Chennai Super Kings batsman a ‘frustrated cricketer’. Azhar made the controversial remarks after Rayudu took to Twitter to claim that HCA officials were involved in corrupt practices.

Responding to Azhar's remarks, Rayudu said that the issue is bigger than the two players and it is high time that Azhar takes measures to clean up HCA. “let’s not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers,” Rayudu wrote.

On Friday (November 22), Rayudu had alleged that HCA is influenced by money. “Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” he wrote in a tweet.

Rayudu retired from international cricket earlier this year after he was not included in India’s World Cup squad. However, he decided to return to the field in August and led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments. 

The Hyderabad batsman has represented India in 55 one-day internationals scoring 1,694 runs and six T20 internationals.

