Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

India's right-arm off break bowler Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action and, therefore, he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.

The suspension will continue to remain in place until he is tested, and manage to demonstrate that he is able to bowl wh a legal action.

Rayudu was reported for a suspect action during his side's seven-wicket win in the first one-day international of the three-match series against Australia in Sydney on January 13.

However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.