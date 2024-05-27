Ambati Rayudu Takes Another Dig At RCB & Virat Kohli, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium roared in jubilation, the Kolkata Knight Riders etched their name into IPL folklore, clinching their third title with a resounding victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Amidst the euphoria, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu's pointed remarks about Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru added an intriguing subplot to KKR's triumph.

"It's not the orange cap that wins you ipl" __ pic.twitter.com/7bW16z29k3 — Manojkumar_ (@Manojkumar_099) May 26, 2024

Also Read: IPL 2024: From Virat Kohli's Orange Cap To Harshal Patel's Purple Cap, Who Won What - In Pics



The Conquest of Chennai



The final unfolded like a well-scripted drama, with KKR's bowlers stealing the show early on. Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine wove a web of deception, bundling out SRH for a paltry 113 – the lowest total ever in an IPL final. The chase was a mere formality as Venkatesh Iyer's blistering 58* off just 35 balls propelled KKR to glory in a lopsided 10.3 overs.



Rayudu's Calculated Jibe



As the celebrations ensued, Rayudu's commentary sparked a debate about the true essence of teamwork. With Kohli claiming his second Orange Cap for amassing 741 runs, Rayudu questioned the preeminence of individual milestones, asserting, "It's not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but contributions like 300 runs each (from many players)."



The Cauldron of Collective Effort



Rayudu's remarks highlighted KKR's balanced approach, with four batters – Narine (488 runs), Phil Salt (435), Venkatesh (370), and Iyer (354) – scoring over 350 runs. In contrast, RCB's fortunes rested heavily on Kohli's broad shoulders, leaving them vulnerable when others faltered.



The Echoes of Past Critiques



This wasn't Rayudu's first critique of RCB's management and leadership. After their Eliminator exit, he had taken to social media, lamenting, "If only the management and leaders had the team's interests ahead of individual milestones, RCB would have won multiple titles."



The Mega Auction Crossroads



Rayudu's words carry weight, especially as IPL teams gear up for the mega auction. His call for RCB to prioritize team players over individual stars could shape their strategy. As KKR celebrated their collective triumph, RCB's quest for an elusive title continues, haunted by the specter of unfulfilled potential.



Kohli's Monumental Numbers, Team's Hollow Hopes



While Kohli's staggering numbers – 741 runs, 61.75 average, 154.17 strike rate – demand respect, they also underscore RCB's struggle to harness individual excellence into team glory. As KKR's triumph demonstrated, a well-oiled unit can outshine even the brightest individual stars.