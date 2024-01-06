trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706818
NewsCricket
AMBATI RAYUDU

Ambati Rayudu Takes U-Turn, Quits Politics 10 Days After Joining YSR Congress Party

Rayudu's foray into politics began in April of the previous year, with a declared intention to serve the people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ambati Rayudu Takes U-Turn, Quits Politics 10 Days After Joining YSR Congress Party

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made a surprising exit from politics just ten days after joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The announcement, made on social media platform 'X,' has left many wondering about the reasons behind his abrupt decision. Rayudu, who had a successful cricketing career, entered the political arena on December 28, choosing to align himself with the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP. The decision was met with enthusiasm from party president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also Read: From Virat Kohli To Prithvi Shaw: Cricketers To Captain Indian Side In U-19 World Cup - In Pics

He posted on 'X' that he will stay out of politics for a while. He did not give any reasons for his decision. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," Ambati Rayudu posted.

A Sudden Twist in the Political Journey

However, just as quickly as he entered the political landscape, Rayudu decided to step back. In a concise post, he stated, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time." The announcement caught many by surprise, as he did not provide any specific reasons for his sudden departure.

From Cricket to Politics and Back?

Rayudu's foray into politics began in April of the previous year, with a declared intention to serve the people. The cricketer, known for his stylish middle-order batting, had kept political circles in suspense about which party he would ultimately join. After a series of meetings with Jagan Mohan Reddy in May-June, he finally made his decision to align with YSRCP.

Speculations and Unanswered Questions

With the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on the horizon, there were speculations that Rayudu might contest. However, his exit from politics leaves these questions unanswered. The sudden turn of events has fueled discussions about the underlying reasons behind his decision.

Cricketing Legacy and Retirement

Rayudu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had a notable cricketing career, representing India in 55 ODIs and six international T20 matches between 2014 and 2019. His retirement from the IPL in May 2023, following CSK's victory in the tournament, marked the end of an illustrious cricketing journey.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada