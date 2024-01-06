Ambati Rayudu Takes U-Turn, Quits Politics 10 Days After Joining YSR Congress Party

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made a surprising exit from politics just ten days after joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The announcement, made on social media platform 'X,' has left many wondering about the reasons behind his abrupt decision. Rayudu, who had a successful cricketing career, entered the political arena on December 28, choosing to align himself with the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP. The decision was met with enthusiasm from party president and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He posted on 'X' that he will stay out of politics for a while. He did not give any reasons for his decision. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," Ambati Rayudu posted.

A Sudden Twist in the Political Journey

However, just as quickly as he entered the political landscape, Rayudu decided to step back. In a concise post, he stated, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time." The announcement caught many by surprise, as he did not provide any specific reasons for his sudden departure.

From Cricket to Politics and Back?

Rayudu's foray into politics began in April of the previous year, with a declared intention to serve the people. The cricketer, known for his stylish middle-order batting, had kept political circles in suspense about which party he would ultimately join. After a series of meetings with Jagan Mohan Reddy in May-June, he finally made his decision to align with YSRCP.

Speculations and Unanswered Questions

With the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on the horizon, there were speculations that Rayudu might contest. However, his exit from politics leaves these questions unanswered. The sudden turn of events has fueled discussions about the underlying reasons behind his decision.

Cricketing Legacy and Retirement

Rayudu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, had a notable cricketing career, representing India in 55 ODIs and six international T20 matches between 2014 and 2019. His retirement from the IPL in May 2023, following CSK's victory in the tournament, marked the end of an illustrious cricketing journey.