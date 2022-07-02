NewsCricket
IND VS ENG 5TH TEST

Amid IND vs ENG 5th Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins sends warning to India

Australia are on the cusp of a series victory in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes the exposure to sub-continental conditions augurs well for their next big target of winning a test series in India next year. Cummins, soon after the team`s Ashes victory against England, had announced that Australia must succeed in Asia if they were to become the top test side in the true sense of the term.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Amid IND vs ENG 5th Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins sends warning to India

Australia are on the cusp of a series victory in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes the exposure to sub-continental conditions augurs well for their next big target of winning a test series in India next year. Cummins, soon after the team`s Ashes victory against England, had announced that Australia must succeed in Asia if they were to become the top test side in the true sense of the term.

His team responded by triumphing in Pakistan before landing in Sri Lanka where they won the opening test by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After mastering the lifeless tracks in Pakistan, Australia proved they have what it takes to succeed on Sri Lanka`s sharp-turning surfaces.

Cummins expects the experience to come in handy when Australia play India in February-March.

"We`ve had Marnus (Labuschagne), Travis Head, Cam Green, Alex Carey (who all) haven`t played test matches in conditions that have spun this much," he said of his batters.

"We have a big series next year in India, so this can really help develop and fast track our batters...if you want to be the number one test team in the world you’ve got to be winning overseas."

It is not just the batters who will learn valuable lessons before facing India.

"(Mitchell) Swepson hasn’t played on wickets like this as well, so absolutely you learn so much from these tours," Cummins said of the leg-spinner who made his test debut in Pakistan and claimed five wickets in Galle.

"Fortunately, we`ll be learning at the same time as having a win. It`s part of the environment that we are trying to create," Cummins added.

Australia need a draw in the second test, also in Galle from Friday, to register consecutive test series wins abroad.

With PTI inputs

IND vs ENG 5th TestInd vs EngPat CumminsIndia vs England 2022India vs England 5th TestPat Cummins warning to India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?