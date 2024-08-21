Advertisement
WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Amidst Political Unrest In Bangladesh, ICC Shift Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE

The ICC’s decision to relocate the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to the UAE marks a pivotal moment for the tournament, which will now unfold from October 3 to 20, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a significant development for international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, initially slated to be held in Bangladesh, will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This decision, driven by political unrest in Bangladesh, has reshaped the landscape of this prestigious tournament, highlighting the UAE's growing prominence in the cricketing world.

ICC’s Strategic Move

The ICC’s decision to relocate the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to the UAE marks a pivotal moment for the tournament, which will now unfold from October 3 to 20, 2024. The event will be hosted across two renowned venues in the UAE—Dubai and Sharjah. This shift comes as a response to travel advisories from several participating nations, which made the original plan of hosting the event in Bangladesh unfeasible.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice expressed his regret over the change, acknowledging the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) efforts to retain the event. “It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the BCB would have staged a memorable event,” said Allardice. Despite the change, the BCB will retain the hosting rights for future ICC events, underscoring their continued significance in the global cricketing community.

UAE: A Rising Cricketing Power

The UAE's emergence as the new venue for the Women’s T20 World Cup highlights its burgeoning status as a cricketing hub. Known for its world-class facilities and infrastructure, the UAE has been a prominent host for several major cricketing events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which it co-hosted with Oman.

The UAE's rise in the cricketing world is further evidenced by the steady improvement of its national teams. Both the men’s and women’s teams are currently ranked 16th in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, reflecting the country’s dedication to the sport and its successful hosting of international tournaments. With Dubai and Sharjah set to welcome teams and fans from around the globe, the UAE is poised to deliver an exceptional World Cup experience.

Standout Performances to Watch

As the cricketing community gears up for the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, fans can look forward to a showcase of elite talent. Teams will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Australia’s Meg Lanning and her squad, who celebrated their triumph in the 2023 tournament held at Newlands, Cape Town. The Australian team’s dominant performance set a high standard for the upcoming edition, and the anticipation surrounding the 2024 tournament is palpable.

ICC Chair Barclay’s Upcoming Departure

In addition to the venue change, the ICC is also facing a transition in leadership. Greg Barclay, the ICC Chairperson, has announced his decision to step down in November 2024. Barclay, who has been at the helm since November 2020, will conclude his tenure at the end of the year. The search for his successor is underway, with current ICC directors required to submit nominations by August 27, 2024. If more than two candidates are nominated, an election will determine the new Chair, who will assume office on December 1, 2024.

