Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tried to ignite the Kashmir debate against, with a tweet, on Wednesday (May 25). Afridi lent support for Yasin Malik, a separatist leader, who has been convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought death sentence for him.

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

In the last hearing, he had withdrawn his lawyer and had pleaded guilty.

Afridi, with a photo of his with a backdrop of the Pakistan flag, on Twitter, wrote: "India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders."

This is not the first time Afridi has said something on Kashmir issue.

"It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir," Afridi had written in 2020.

He had also said in the same year that he would like to see a team from Kashmir play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at some stage.

"I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in the next edition of the PSL. If there will be a team from Kashmir, I will want to play for that team," he had said back then.

Soon after Afridi posted the tweet, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra blasted him for his comments. He said that Afridi needs to stop misleading people just like he did with his birthdate.

Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate. ___https://t.co/eSnFLiEd0z — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," wrote Mishra on his Twitter.

It would be interesting to see whether other Indian cricketers, especially Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir, react to this tweet from Afridi. Gambhir has, in the past, given a fitting reply to Afridi over his comments on Kashmir. Let's see whether he reacts this time or not.