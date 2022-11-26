Amit Mishra slams Akshay Kumar HATERS after actor criticises Richa Chadha over her controversial tweet on Indian Army

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra is an active Twitter user. He posts his views on all matters related to Indian, whether cricket or otherwise. When Bollywood actress Richa Chadha posted a tweet that did not go down well with the Twitter junta because it defamed and demeaned the Indian Army, he has posted his opinion on the same, criticising her. He had written: "Absolutely sickening to say the least.. respect our fallen soldiers, respect those who give their all so that you can sleep peacefully at night." Richa had reacted to the statement by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi. He had said that the Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. Reacting to his statement, Richa had replied: 'Galwan says hi'.

Richa pointed to the current tension at the Galwan valley where India and Chinese armies are at loggerheads. Akshay had also shown his anger over the tweet. He had posted a screenshot of Richa's tweet and tweeted: "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Since his tweet, Akshay too has been roasted and trolled on Twitter for he holds a Canadian citizenship. Akshay was continuously reminded of it after his tweet on Richa. Mishra took a disliking to the hate directed towards the Bollywood actor and came to his rescue when he tweeted: "What has happened to our priorities? Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army."

It must be mentioned that Richa had apologised for her comments on Indian Army soon after her controversial tweet. Her apology letter read: "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise..."

Mishra is on the cusp of retirement from all forms of cricket after he was snubbed at the IPL Auction 2022. He is a leg-spinner, who has played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T10Is for India, picking 76, 64 and 16 wickets in three formats respectively. He has also featured in 154 IPL matches, picking 166 wickets.