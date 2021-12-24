An absolute match winner: Sourav Ganguly wishes Habhajan Singh for 'an exciting new innings'

Former India captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly congratulated retiring Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career on Friday.

Earlier, in the day, the 41-year-old spinner from Jalandhar had announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game.

Ganguly, in a BCCI release, said that Harbhajan has overcome many hurdles to become a successful cricketer.

He said: "I congratulate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career. He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and put many setbacks behind him to rise every time. What inspired me the most about him was his hunger to perform. His strength was his guts and courage. He was always very passionate, and his immense self-belief meant he never shied away from a fight. He also kept the dressing room atmosphere light and that is something really important."

Ganguly added that Harbhajan's feat in the Test series against Australia in 2001 was the greatest performance he had ever seen.



He said, "His first full Test series against Australia in 2001 is the greatest that I have seen where one bowler single-handedly won the series. He was a captain’s delight. As a bowler, he hated putting fielders in the deep. Bhajji has been an absolute match winner. He should be proud of what he has achieved. I want to tell him that the new innings in his life will be as exciting."