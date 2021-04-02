Anand Mahindra gifted the latest Thar to these cricketers, know why

Indian cricketers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur recently took delivery of their respective new Mahindra Thar SUVs -- the new off-roader gifted to them and four other cricketers by Anand Mahindra. The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group gave them as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in the India-Australia Test series win earlier this year.

The 2-1 Test series triumph was India’s first in Australia since 1988 with the young Indian team. Apart from Natarajan and Thakur, the other players that will receive the Thar SUV include Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

T Natarajan took social media site to share pictures of his new Mahindra Thar finished in red. He also tweeted a note that read, “Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore the impossible. As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful.”

Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/FvuPKljjtu — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings paceman Shardul Thakur’s version is finished in grey. Thakur wrote on Twitter, “New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I'm so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia.”

New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia. pic.twitter.com/eb69iLrjYb — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) April 1, 2021

Reciprocating Anand Mahindra's gesture, T Natarajan thanked the Mahindra boss for recognising his journey and has sent back his signed Gabba test jersey.

Natarajan was playing only his second Test at the Gabba and picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of the match. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini too were playing in their second Test, while all-rounder Washington Sundar made his debut with the Gabba Test.