Virat Kohli is going through one of the worst phases of his career as he is failing to score big runs either for India or his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli has played 8 games for RCB so far and has not scored a single fifty.

Not just that, he has been dismissed run out twice in IPL 2022. And he has got two back to back golden ducks as well.

Seeing Virat hit the rough patch, Twitter went all brutal on him. While some said that he is finished, others felt that Kohli needs to take a break now after scoring a series of low scores.

Check some reactions:

