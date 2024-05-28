Advertisement
NewsCricket
ANDRE RUSSELL

Andre Russell, Ananya Pandey's Dance To Celebrate KKR's IPL 2024 Triumph Goes Viral - Watch

Russell's contributions in the final and throughout the season were celebrated in grand fashion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final witnessed a spectacular performance from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), culminating in a joyous celebration led by the dynamic Andre Russell. Following their decisive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Russell's exuberant dance to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song "Lutt Putt Gaya" alongside Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey became the talk of the town.

KKR's Dominant Performance in the IPL 2024 Final

KKR entered the final as favorites, and they lived up to the hype with a commanding display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Electing to bowl first, KKR's bowlers, led by the indomitable Andre Russell, dismantled SRH for a paltry 113 runs. Russell's spell of 3/19 in 2.3 overs was pivotal, removing key batsmen Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, and Pat Cummins, thereby crippling SRH's batting lineup.

Shreyas Iyer, KKR's captain, praised his team's flawless performance throughout the season. "Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express," Iyer remarked post-match, highlighting the squad's unwavering commitment and excellence.

Venkatesh Iyer Steals the Show with the Bat

Chasing a modest target of 114, KKR's Venkatesh Iyer made short work of the SRH bowlers. His blistering knock of 52* off 26 balls ensured KKR's victory was never in doubt, as they achieved the target in just 10.3 overs. Iyer's half-century was a testament to his consistency and aggressive approach, making him a crucial player in KKR's batting lineup this season.

Andre Russell: The Star of the Night

Andre Russell's all-round performance was instrumental in KKR's triumph. Finishing the season as one of the top wicket-takers, Russell's 19 wickets from 14 matches came at an impressive average of 15.52. His batting exploits were equally noteworthy, amassing 222 runs at a strike rate of 185, showcasing his ability to turn games around single-handedly.

Russell's contributions in the final and throughout the season were celebrated in grand fashion. The viral video of him dancing to "Lutt Putt Gaya" with Ananya Pandey captured the joyous mood of the KKR camp. The West Indies all-rounder's love for the song has been evident, having previously shared videos of himself singing it. This time, his post-victory dance added an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the celebrations.

TAGS

