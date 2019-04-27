Andre Russell slams KKR's 'bad decisions', says team atmosphere not healthy

Kolkata: Star KKR all-rounder Andre Russell on Saturday lamented the "bad decisions" taken by his team in a disappointing IPL campaign which has seen the side lose six games in a row.

Russell has been the biggest impact player for KKR with three man-of-the-match performances from their four wins but his team has let him down.

"We have a good team but if you make bad decisions then you will always lose games and that's what we've been doing. If we had enough time, I could pinpoint a few games where if we just looked to bowl tighter in areas or bring in right bowlers at the right time, we could have won," Russell said.

"As a professional cricketer, to be in this position is not the most healthiest position. In terms of decision, we have been bowling wrongly at the wrong time, that's what been causing for us to keep losing in simple ways," Russell said on the eve of the game against Mumbai Indians.

The Jamaican who has amassed 406 runs from 10 innings at an outrageous strike rate of 209.27 was particularly pained at KKR's failure to defend 176 against a "weak" Rajasthan Royals.

"I'm disappointed that we get defeated by a team Rajasthan Royals with the weak batting order. If we can't restrict a team for under 170 with our bowling attack then we will need miracles against a strong team like Mumbai.

"They said we have been struggling in batting. But the batting has not been struggling really. We are getting the totals that we should have defended.

"But when you bowl as bad as our bowlers, you don't really take catches -- we have been the worst fielding team so far."

Russell said the atmosphere in the team is not healthy as he likes to keep himself confined to his room.

"We have to make sure that we have a good practice session, do whatever it takes, put our body on the line and make sure that we take KKR over the line for next three games.

"I find myself just been in my room for the last couple of days losing games after games. I'm not the type of guy to do the walking around... It's hard to do the walk around losing six games in a row.

"It's not healthy, to be honest. I'm feeling down at the moment but tomorrow when we cross the rope my energy level will be 150. As cricketers, we have to have the passion inside, and not just to show it on the TV."

Up against a side who boast of a strong pace attack comprising Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, Russell said he never feared any bowlers.

"I have never feared any bowler. Never. Bowlers fear me, to be honest. I'm not bragging or anything. I can get out in one ball tomorrow or the first ball they bowl can go for six. I'm not afraid to get out.

"I'm not going to die. So, it's not the life and death situation. It's like you're giving yourself a chance to score runs they are trying to get you out. Bumrah, Malinga are top bowlers. But they are human beings."

KKR have the worst record against Mumbai Indians who have won eight matches in an 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago.