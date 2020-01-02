हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka vs India

Angelo Mathews recalled in Sri Lanka T20I squad for India series

The Virat Kohli-led side will head into the series on the back of their three-match T20I series whitewash of West Indies. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@Angelo69Mathews

Former skipper and experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been recalled in the 15-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, beginning January 5 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. 

The 32-year-old, who last featured for Sri Lanka in the shortest format game in August 2018, has been named in the national squad keeping in mind the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in October.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Kasun Rajitha has also been called up in the Sri Lanka T20I squad as a replacement for fellow quick Nuwan Pradeep, who is still recovering from an injury which he sustained during practice. 

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming into India T20Is after thrashing Pakistan 3-0 and getting beaten by Australia by the same margin. Lasith Malinga will continue to lead the side. 

The full Sri Lanka squad is as follows: 

Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

 

