ANGRY Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson fight during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game: WATCH

A heated exchange happened between Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson on Wednesday (October 12) in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash. A video went viral on internet with Jackson walking to Rayudu who was fielding at the covers. The players had to be stopped by the umpires and players otherwise it could have been a physical fight. The incident happened in the 9th over of the Saurashtra vs Baroda clash in SMAT. There is no update on what led to the clash between these two batters but it seems some sledging took place and Rayudu had said something, as per reports. Jackson, playing for Saurashtra, did not like it and gave it back to Baroda captain Rayudu, who clearly did not like what he heard.

Take a look at Rayudu and Jackson fight below:

Not to forget, Rayudu has a history of losing cool. IPL fans still remember his clash with Harbhajan Singh during a match when they both used to play for Mumbai Indians. Rayudu was also seen in a fight on road when he was travelling in a car. Jackson, who is a domestic giant, is known to be a cool customer but even he was at fault on Wednesday.

Earlier, Baroda were asked to bat by Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat. Rayudu-led Baroda made 175/4 in their alotted 20 overs. Mitesh Patel was the top scorer for Baroda with 60 off just 35 deliveries. Vishnu Solanki also played a good hand with 51 off 33 balls. Captain Rayudu was out for a golden duck by Unadkat. Saurashtra chased down the target of 176 in 19/4 overs. Samarth Vyas was the star for Saurashtra as he smashed 97 off just 51 balls that included 5 fours and 9 sixes respectively. Jackson scored 16 off 17 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara could score only 14 off 18 balls that included 1 four and 1 six respectively.