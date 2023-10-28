Angry Babar Azam Blasts Mohammad Nawaz After Losing Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against South Africa By 1 Wicket, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a nail-biting clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan faced off against South Africa, with both teams vying for a historic victory. The match took an electrifying turn, culminating in South Africa's sensational one-wicket triumph under the Chidambaram lights, leaving Pakistan in despair. As the dust settles on this thrilling encounter, the spotlight remains firmly on Babar Azam's angry outburst at Mohammad Nawaz, following a critical error in the final over that cost Pakistan dearly.

Babar Azam in 2021 T20 WC - Nobody should point out finger at one person this should not happen, not in this team...specially Nawaz.



Babar Azam today#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/pnnSiSjyNn — The Right Wing Guy (@T_R_W_G) October 27, 2023

Babar Azam's Burst of Anger

As the curtains drew close on a game teetering on the edge, Keshav Maharaj flicked the ball to the backward square boundary, sealing South Africa's historic win. However, the ecstasy in the South African camp was met with Babar Azam's eruption of anger. The Pakistani skipper, visibly livid, directed his frustration at his bowler, Mohammad Nawaz, after the game-winning boundary.

Babar's body language and fiery demeanour left no room for ambiguity. It was evident that he berated Nawaz for a costly mistake in his line during the pivotal over, a moment that would ultimately decide the match. With passion in his eyes, the captain seemed to shout, "Aur kuch nahi aata kya, bus ek hi ball daalta hai" (Is this all you can do, just bowl one delivery?).

The Match That Had It All

In an adrenaline-pumping showdown between the Proteas and Pakistan, both teams displayed commendable resilience and unwavering determination. The top scorers for Pakistan in their innings were none other than their captain, Babar Azam, who notched up a well-fought half-century, and Saud Shakeel, contributing a gritty 52. On the other side, Aiden Markram showcased remarkable prowess with the bat, propelling South Africa's pursuit of victory.

The Turning Point

However, the turning point of the match came when Markram, who was on the brink of a century, fell victim to an injury substitute, Usama Mir. With just nine runs left to claim victory, the momentum shifted drastically, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. In a bid to secure their triumph, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj played a defining role in delivering the finishing blow.

A Narrow Defeat with Consequences

This loss marked Pakistan's fourth consecutive defeat in the World Cup, a first in their World Cup history. While they technically remain in contention, this narrow defeat has placed a heavy burden on their remaining three games, making their journey to the semis a daunting task.