Angry Virat Kohli Punches Sofa In Dressing Room After Getting Out For Duck Vs England In Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, cricket fans witnessed a rare display of frustration from India's cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. The Indian captain, who has been a pivotal figure in the tournament, had a day to forget as he was dismissed for a duck against England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Kohli's irate response to his dismissal has set social media abuzz, making headlines worldwide.

A Duck on the Big Stage

The match between India and England saw England opting to bowl first after winning the toss on a slowish-looking Lucknow track. It was a high-stakes encounter, with both teams going in with unchanged playing XIs. India's opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, got the innings underway, but their partnership was short-lived.

Shubman Gill's dismissal for nine runs, courtesy of a brilliant delivery from Chris Woakes, set the tone for India's early struggles. The tension escalated when the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, walked to the crease. His recent form and impeccable track record in the World Cup had heightened expectations. However, the star batsman's stay at the crease was cut short in a shocking turn of events.

Kohli's Frustration Unleashed

As Virat Kohli attempted to hit a delivery from David Willey over mid-off, he mistimed the shot, resulting in a simple catch for Ben Stokes at mid-off. The shock of the dismissal was evident, but it was Kohli's reaction off the field that took center stage. The iconic Indian cricketer, seething with anger over his cheap dismissal, took out his frustration on a sofa in the dressing room, punching it in a fit of rage.

This uncharacteristic display of emotion from Kohli quickly became the talk of the town, with fans and experts alike speculating about the factors contributing to his frustration. The video of Kohli punching the sofa immediately went viral on social media, further intensifying the scrutiny.

A Historic Duck

Kohli's duck against England marked a historic moment in his career. It was the first time he had been dismissed for a duck in a Cricket World Cup match. Before this rare failure, Kohli had been a pillar of consistency in the tournament, accumulating impressive scores. Nevertheless, even the best can have an off day, and this was one such day for Kohli.

This zero was Kohli's 16th duck in ODIs in his 275th innings, equaling the record for most ducks by an Indian player batting in the top 7 positions, a record shared with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Despite this setback, Virat Kohli remains on the cusp of a remarkable milestone, being just one century away from matching Tendulkar's record of the most ODI hundreds (49).