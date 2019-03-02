Anil Kumble reappointed as ICC Cricket Committee chairman for 3 years

Former India captain Anil Kumble has been re-appointed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee on Saturday. He will serve for a final three-year term, informed the ICC.

The decision to extend Kumble's term was taken during the six-day meet of the ICC in Dubai.

Kumble was appointed as chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee by the game's governing body in 2012, replacing West Indies' Clive Lloyd.

In February 2015, the 48-year-old became the fourth Indian cricketer to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame.

In his illustrious 18-year international career, the right-arm leg spinner took 619 wickets in 132 Test and 337 wickets in 271 ODIs wickets.

He became the second man in history to take 10 wickets in an innings when he dismantled Pakistan in 1999 to finish with figures of 10-74.