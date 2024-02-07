Cricket, amidst its modern analytics and complexities, remains a sport cherished for its simple yet electrifying moments, none more captivating than the fall of wickets. Anil Kumble, the maestro of spin bowling, mesmerized fans worldwide with his impeccable skill and tenacity. Among his illustrious career highlights, none shine brighter than his historic spell against Pakistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, then known as Feroz Shah Kotla, on February 7, 1999.

Anil Kumble became the first Asian bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings "OTD" in 1999.

25 years since this magical day!

The Historic Spell

In a Test match laden with tension, Kumble's brilliance unfolded as he single-handedly dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, claiming all ten wickets in their second innings. Pakistan, initially cruising at 101 without loss, crumbled to 207 all-out, chasing a formidable target of 420. This remarkable feat etched Kumble's name alongside the legendary Jim Laker, making him only the second bowler in cricket history to achieve a perfect 10.

The Mastery Unfolds

Kumble's mastery was on full display as he weaved a web of spin, deception, and precision, leaving the Pakistani batsmen bewildered. The dismissals unfolded like chapters in a gripping novel, each wicket a testament to Kumble's unparalleled skill and strategic brilliance.

1. Afridi's Blitz Curtailed:

The onslaught began with the prized wicket of Shahid Afridi, whose aggressive intent was met with Kumble's cunning flipper, caught brilliantly behind the stumps.

2. Aijaz Ahmed Fooled:

Aijaz Ahmed fell victim to Kumble's deceptive googly, clueless as it crashed into his pads, sealing his fate.

3. Inzamam's Downfall:

Inzamam Ul-Haq, the stalwart of Pakistan's batting, found himself bamboozled by Kumble's leg break, leaving a chasm between bat and pad as his stumps were shattered.

4. Yousuf's Unfortunate Exit:

Mohammad Yousuf, then known as Yousuf Yohanna, fell prey to Kumble's relentless accuracy, trapped leg-before-wicket without the aid of reviews.

5. Moin Khan's Slip Mishap:

Moin Khan's resistance was quelled by a spectacular catch in the slips, sealing Kumble's five-wicket haul with finesse.

6. Anwar's Defensive Blunder:

Saeed Anwar's cautious approach backfired as he succumbed to Kumble's lethal leg break, caught at short leg after a valiant fifty.

7. Malik's Resistance Ended:

Salim Malik's defiance was short-lived as Kumble breached his defenses, inducing a fatal edge that ended Pakistan's hopes of revival.

8. Mushtaq's Perplexity:

Even the experienced Mushtaq Ahmed found himself at Kumble's mercy, clueless against a vicious leg break that sealed his fate.

9. Saqlain's Helplessness:

Saqlain Mushtaq's futile attempt to fend off Kumble's onslaught ended in a palpable lbw, leaving him stranded with no recourse.

10. Akram's Last Stand:

The final blow came with the dismissal of Pakistan's skipper, Wasim Akram, whose valiant stand crumbled under the weight of Kumble's relentless pressure.