'Another great opportunity lost', Twitter reacts as New Zealand knock India out to enter semi-finals

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand comfortably beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final Super 12 match to qualify for the semi-finals and send India out of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

New Zealand chased down the small target of 125 with 11 balls to spare to secure a top-2 finish in Group 2 with eight points from five matches.

The win by the Kiwis meant that India -- currently with four points from four matches -- cannot qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia in their final Super 12 on Monday.

Afghanistan ended their campaign on four points from five matches from which they secured two wins.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 40 while Devon Conway contributed 36 not out.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 124 for 8.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73 while his other team-mates failed to make any substantial contribution.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took three wickets for 17 runs while Tim Southee got two. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also grabbed one wicket each.

Here some chosen tweets after Afghanistan's loss to New Zealand:

First time #India have not made it to the knockouts of an ICC event since WT20 2012 in Sri Lanka. Last time they featured in a dead rubber after elimination was in WT20 2009 against SA.#NZvAFG #T20WorldCup — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 7, 2021

A comfortable win for #NewZealand who looked at ease throughout the tie, drawing 24% false shots with the ball and only playing 14% false shots themselves with the bat, Williamson also negotiating the threat of Rashid Khan by playing 11 of his 24 deliveries.#T20WorldCup #NZvAFG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 7, 2021

Fair result. 2 best teams from the group make it. Pakistan And NZ def the top two from the group. Now to the Rohit Rahul era in white ball cricket. Not the best end for Virat in world cups but that's how sport is. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 7, 2021

After a decade India failed to make it to semis in an ICC tournament. But, what hurts more is another great opportunity lost. #AfgvsNZ #AFGvNZ — R P Singh _____ ______ ____ (@rpsingh) November 7, 2021

The quiet, clinical efficiency with which #NewZealand approach slightly tricky totals against decent bowling attacks is something teams can learn from. Who better than Kane to show the way #T20Worldcup — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) November 7, 2021

Not many expected New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals, but have a side well-suited to the lower-scoring conditions. Tim Southee, who has been underwhelming in T20 in recent years, has been outstanding — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 7, 2021

I actually fancy #NZ winning the title. Have not shown the same flair and flamboyance as England, Pak, Australia, but have shown solidity, depth and resourcefulness in batting and bowling, brilliant in the field and led by a superb captain. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 7, 2021

Qismat ki baat hai. Insan jo bhi karna chahy lakhin hotha wahi hai jo Allah chahy. Congratulations team @BLACKCAPS #NZvAFG — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) November 7, 2021

India's elimination from #T20WorldCup shows that playing and financial resources don't guarantee success. Strategy, tactics and selection still all massively important. Reckon India will be far better in next year's competition having gone through this experience tho. — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) November 7, 2021