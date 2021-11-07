हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

'Another great opportunity lost', Twitter reacts as New Zealand knock India out to enter semi-finals

 New Zealand comfortably beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final Super 12 match to qualify for the semi-finals and send India out of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

&#039;Another great opportunity lost&#039;, Twitter reacts as New Zealand knock India out to enter semi-finals
File image of Indian cricket team. (Source: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand comfortably beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final Super 12 match to qualify for the semi-finals and send India out of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

New Zealand chased down the small target of 125 with 11 balls to spare to secure a top-2 finish in Group 2 with eight points from five matches.

The win by the Kiwis meant that India -- currently with four points from four matches -- cannot qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia in their final Super 12 on Monday.

Afghanistan ended their campaign on four points from five matches from which they secured two wins.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with an unbeaten 40 while Devon Conway contributed 36 not out.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 124 for 8.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 73 while his other team-mates failed to make any substantial contribution.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took three wickets for 17 runs while Tim Southee got two. Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also grabbed one wicket each.

Here some chosen tweets after Afghanistan's loss to New Zealand:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupCricketcricket newsIndiaNZ vs AFG match report
Next
Story

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Afghanistan to enter semis and knock India out

Must Watch

PT8M

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 07, 2021