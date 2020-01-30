Anurag Dahiya appointed as ICC's Chief Commercial Officer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Anurag Dahiya as the Chief Commercial Officer of the world's cricket governing body.

Commenting on the appointment, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said, “I am delighted to welcome a commercial leader of Anurag’s calibre to the ICC. He brings extensive experience across the commercial, content and media rights functions that are so important if we are to achieve our long-term ambition for global growth.”

Anurag Dahiya, on the other hand, said that he is honoured to join the ICC at such an exciting time.

"I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure cricket is optimally placed to make the most of the opportunities presented to us by a fast changing media and sponsorship landscape," he added.

Anurag brings more than two decades of commercial experience from Asia’s fast growing media industry, most recently as Head of Content and Media Sales at Singtel, Asia’s leading telecommunications group. At Singtel, Anurag was also responsible for conceptualising and implementing the video content strategy and managing content operations for Singtel’s IPTV and OTT video platforms.

Prior to this, he spent 14 years with Fox International Channels (previously ESPN STAR Sports) as Senior Vice President Strategy and Business Development where his responsibilities included cricket rights and content acquisition working on high profile, high-value acquisition of sports rights. He also launched India’s first international cricket-only channel STAR Cricket and oversaw the launch of ESPN STAR Sports' first 24x7 sports news channel ESPNEWS and OTT platform ESPN Play.

He will take up the post of ICC Chief Commercial Officer in early March and will be based at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.