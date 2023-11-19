In a captivating finale to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India faced a heartbreaking defeat against Australia. Amidst the emotional rollercoaster, a viral image of Anushka Sharma embracing her husband, Virat Kohli, has stirred hearts across the globe.

Exceptional Efforts by Team India

Despite a commendable performance throughout the tournament, Team India fell short in the final against Australia. The Men in Blue displayed exceptional skills and determination, leaving fans and critics alike praising their journey to the final.

Anushka's Consolation

After the crushing 6-wicket defeat, a poignant moment took centre stage as Anushka Sharma consoled Virat Kohli with a warm hug. The heartwarming image captured the essence of support and love, transcending the boundaries of victory and defeat.

Anushka's Reaction to Virat's 50

Amidst the speculations about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy, her unwavering support for Virat Kohli in the World Cup final was evident. As Virat reached the milestone of 50 runs, Anushka couldn't contain her emotions, giving him a standing ovation.

Celeb Reactions and Heartfelt Moments

As the world witnessed Australia's sixth World Cup victory, the disappointment in Team India's camp was palpable. Captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with their families, fought back tears while leaving the field.

Celeb Presence and Heartbreak

Prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others witnessed the intense clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The atmosphere turned sombre as Australia secured the trophy, silencing the cheers from the stands.

Anushka and Athiya Shetty: Faces of Millions

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's dejected faces became symbolic of the collective sorrow felt by millions of Indians. A viral video captured their sombre expressions, reflecting the profound impact of India's loss in the World Cup final.

Anushka's Emotional Gesture

A photo surfaced post-match, portraying Anushka hugging Virat as he teared up. The image went viral, resonating with fans who shared in the pain of India's defeat. Despite the loss, Virat Kohli received the Player of the Tournament award for his stellar performance.