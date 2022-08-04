Star India batter Virat Kohli and bollywood actor, producer Anushka Sharma remain one of the most popular celebrity couples. The two keeps sharing adorable pictures of each other or with each other on social media and Thursday (August 4) was no different as Anushka shared a goody pic with hubby. She was twinning as they both wore the same coloured jacket. She wrote in the caption: "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy". The picture has been approved by their fans on social media as they have dropped lots of love emojis in the comments section.

Check out the post here.

Anushka is currently shooting for her next feature film called Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricket legend. Anushka has been training for the role as well, undergoing strength as well as skill training to play the role of world's highest-wicket taker in women ODIs.

Kohli, on the other hand, is a on international break at the moment. In a way, both Virat and Anushka are aiming at comebacks. While Anushka's last release came years ago as she delivered a baby in between. Chakda Xpress will be her comeback film, in that regard. At the same time, Virat despite playing non-stop cricket in last 6 months, has found scoring runs very hard. He had a poor IPL 2022 where he got only 2 fifties while his tour of England also didn't go well. That is why he opted for a break and would no return only in Asia Cup 2022, which is set to start from August 28 in UAE.

Fans await a comeback of Virat, where he is back to his former avatar. The fact that the 33-year-old has not scored an international ton in more than 3 years sums up his poor run of form.