WATCH: Virat Kohli gets 'ANGRY' on Anuskha Sharma at Mumbai airport for THIS

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most adorable and powerful couples who are often taken as an as example for couple goals were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The fans of the couple always wait for latest updates and picture of them and paparazzi's never disappoint their followers. One such video of the couple is being surfaced around the social media now after they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Loop continues: Virat Kohli TROLLED again after yet another failure in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI)

In the video, Anushka was seen smiling in a strange kind of behaviour and Virat appeared a bit surprised. Virat later takes care of her but in the process his mask also falls off. (Virat Kohli to be dropped from India's Asia Cup squad? Ex-Pakistan player makes a BIG prediction)

Checkout the viral video below...

After this Kohli was seen handling the situation and asking her to sit in the car later on. He was clearly not in a happy mood at that moment and it was quite visible on his face.

Talking about Kohli's form, Star Indian batter is going through one of the roughest patch of his international career. The former India captain had a terrible outing on the India tour of England 2022.

Moreover, his average show in IPL 2022 is also a stress signal for him and Team India. It has been more than 3 years since Kohli scored an international hundred and the fans still await that 71st ton which has been pending for quite a while now. Virat is currently on a break from cricket after the England tour. He is not a part of the India squad for the West Indies tour and has been rested for the Zimbabwe ODI-series as well. With the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup coming up, his form is a big tension for the selectors of the Indian cricket team and himself.