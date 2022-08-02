Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma papped in city, actress trolled for THIS reason!

New Delhi: One of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted in Mumbai as they returned from their Europe vacation. The power couple has never failed to amaze their viewers with great airport looks!

In a video doing rounds on social media, the couple is seen posing for the paparazzi as they arrive in Mumbai.

While Virat Kohli was wearing a grey t-shirt, brown shirt and beige pants, the diva had opted for a lavender t-shirt, blue pants, and white sneakers. The actress looked in a jolly mood as she arrived, hence, netizens suspected if she is drunk and trolled her for her behaviour at the airport.

They had been away on their trip to London and Paris in the last few weeks. Their picture with a chef at an Indian restaurant in London had gone viral a few days ago. The actress also shared her pictures from her time in Paris. The duo had also attended a musical event by American singer Krishna Das.

The couple, however, requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter Vamika. They have always been protective of their daughter’s presence in the media.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress directed by Prosit Roy. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will be released on Netflix. This is the first time when Anushka Sharma will be portraying a sports person. The film will also mark her comeback after giving birth to their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, had failed miserably at the box office. Meanwhile, BCCI has given rest to former captain Virat Kohli when they announced the squad for the Zimbabwe series.