RCB registered one more win this season when they beat DC in IPL 2024 clash on Sunday night. This victory helps them get to the fifth spot in the points table as they stay afloat for a playoffs berth. As a result of the loss, DC have slipped to the sixth spot, not out of the league but it becomes very difficult for them to make it through now. RCB must win their remaining match now and hope that CSK lose theirs big a big margin to make it to the playoffs. They would also want DC and LSG to lose their remaining matches. Still a lot of ifs and buts but the truth is that RCB are making a progress in the standings.

Coming to the match vs DC, the visitors won the toss at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru and opted to bowl first. Carrying on his good form, Virat Kohli struck a 13-ball 27 before getting out. His strike rate has been impressive this season and Kohli batted at over 200 SR in this innings as well. Will Jacks smashed 41 while Rajat Patidar hit a 32-ball 52 as RCB managed 187 for 9 in 20 overs.

DC were without Rishabh Pant who had been suspended for a match. Axar Patel, the stand-in captain for this game, hit 57 off 39 balls but he was the lone man standing in DC innings. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson and Cameron Green all bowled really well to help RCB bowl out Delhi for just 140 in 19.1 overs.

As soon as the last wicket fell, a wave of happiness ran through the RCB players as well as fans. Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma was also present in the stands. She was elated when RCB registered their win as there was relief on her face as well.

Anushka rose from her seat and did a 'Pranaam' gesture as she thanked gods for the win as it means RCB are still alive in the competition. Kohli then waved to Anushka in the stands before celebrating the win with the teammates. The crowd was buzzing at Chinnaswamy as their favourite team had bounced back in the tournament after a vert poor start. It will be interesting to see whether RCB are able to make the cut this season or not.