‘Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila’: Old video of DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw mimicking Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai goes viral- WATCH

With Team India batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in the ranks, Delhi Capitals have one of the most potent opening pair in the Indian Premier League. Both the players were in top form in IPL 2021, which got suspended midway due to numerous COVID-19 cases in different teams.

Interestingly, besides their swashbuckling knocks, Dhawan and Shaw can also entertain fans with mimicry and dance, and a viral video, which was shared by the Delhi batsman on Instagram in 2020, is proof of that.

In the video, the duo pulled off the roles of iconic Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they performed on one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, “Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila” from the movie Josh. Dhawan begins by mimicking the SRK's dialogues, while Shaw patiently listens to his teammate. Later, the Mumbai batsman takes over, imitating Aishwarya’s dialogues during the song as he breaks out into a little dance that will leave every single fan watching it in splits.

Here’s the video:

Notably, Dhawan shared the funny video last year during IPL 2020, which took place in UAE. The tournament was won by Mumbai Indians after they defeat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash. It was also the first time that DC made it to the final of the IPL.

Meanwhile, with 31 games still left to be played, it is reportedly believed that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the remaining part of IPL 2021. The BCCI has confirmed that the remainder of the tournament will not take place in India.